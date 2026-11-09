Despite the injury list offering some mitigation, Juventus' problems in front of goal are structural, not incidental. They stem from the transfer decisions the club have made in recent windows.

Three directors in the past three years (Giuntoli, Comolli and Carnevali) have, for example, left the club with a stockpile of wide attackers but no genuine 'Juventus-calibre' centre-forward. Regardless of the numbers he has produced, Woltemade is on a straight loan and cannot be part of a long-term project. As for Kolo Muani, his recent positive performances have shown that his play and output improve when he operates out wide in attack or as a second striker rather than as a centre-forward. Spalletti must find an answer between now and January. Above all, the management must act in the winter transfer window to fix a situation that, if it continues, will make it very difficult for Juventus to achieve their objectives this season.