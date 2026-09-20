Here are the player ratings for the main men in Juventus v Atalanta, the standout fixture of the fifth round of the Serie A 2026-27 season.
Juventus-Atalanta, CM’s player ratings: Bremer a giant, Kolo Muani only lacked a goal. Carnesecchi Sarri’s only joy
Juventus player ratings
Vicario 6: Atalanta barely threaten him and it turns into a routine afternoon. He does well on Rowe's right-footed effort in the second half, deals with everything that comes into the box, claims high balls and gives clear instructions to his defenders.
Kalulu 5.5: Rowe is Atalanta's liveliest player between the lines and his runs and movement keep Kalulu busy throughout. In the 31st minute, Zufferli lets him off after an obvious shirt-pull in the box that should have brought a penalty.
Bremer 7: He snuffs out Krstovic, who never manages to influence the game. He marshals a back line that gives up very little. He takes a risk at the end of the first half with an awful foul on Rowe that deserved a yellow card, but Zufferli spares him. The goal for 2-0 is classic Bremer.
Lucumí 6: Atalanta work well with overlaps on the right and that keeps him occupied. He gets plenty wrong in the build-up, but in his marking of De Ketelaere he still comes out on top.
Celik 6.5: Spalletti's favourite joker proves decisive in attack again. On one of his frequent bursts forward, he gets the better of Bellanova and pulls the ball into the middle for Conceicao to score.
McKennie 6.5: he is everywhere and the real balancing force in this team. He links play, drives forward and covers. Locatelli can go missing for long spells as long as he is on the pitch
(from the 86th minute Woltemade n/a)
Douglas Luiz 5.5: Samardzic keeps him in his sights and he often struggles to play vertically, settling instead for circulation that is far too flat.
Conceiçao 7: Criticised even in the 5-0 against NEC for looking too hazy and not being involved enough, this time Chico delivers the kind of performance everyone expects from him. He constantly tries to make something happen, looks to drive forward and this time also gets his goal with his first real shot on target from a Celik assist.
Alajbegović 5.5: He never gets going and even the few shots he tries from the edge of the box are routine efforts, easily blocked by the defenders. For lovers of statistics, he posts an xG of 0.02, far too little for someone like him
(from the 45th minute Sarr 6: watching the way he moves on the pitch, it feels like seeing the Matuidi seen in Turin again. He runs tirelessly and, when he gets the chance, has a go, but Carnesecchi denies him).
Nico González 5.5: One step back after the brilliant display against Nec, but Spalletti again changes his role, shifting him out wide and giving him major defensive duties
(from the 72nd minute Koopmeiners 6: he slots into the playmaking role alongside Douglas Luiz and this time gives valuable help in getting the ball out from the back more smoothly)
Kolo Muani 6.5: he starts sharply and the first shot of the match after just a few minutes is his, even if it is then ruled out for offside. His two standout moments are not his best, though. The first comes in defence, when he takes Vicario's place and clears Kristensen's header off the line. The second is the one-on-one he misses against Carnesecchi, who hypnotises him. He is clearly improving and the Stadium recognises it when he goes off
(from the 89th minute Kelly n/a)
Manager: Luciano Spalletti 6.5: he reads the match extremely well and, thanks to the many jokers in his line-up, also manages to adapt during the game to Atalanta's moves. He also uses his substitutions well in a match in which his side, in effect, risk practically nothing.
Atalanta ratings
Carnesecchi 6.5: He makes two top-class saves from Kolo Muani, the first through reflexes, the second with the timing of his rush out. His stop from McKennie's header is miraculous, and so is the one-on-one save from Kolo Muani late on, but he can do nothing about Conceicao and Breme's goals.
Bellanova 5.5: He makes a couple of bursts early in the first half, then fades and can no longer break forward. He is partly to blame for allowing Celik to cross too easily for Conceicao's goal.
Scalvini 5: He doubles up well and helps Bernasconi against Conceicao, but too often he steps out of the line, leaving huge spaces behind him and forcing his team-mates into overtime. Atalanta defend zonally, but for Bremer's 2-0 he does not "feel" Bremer's movement and gets beaten to the ball.
Kristensen 6: Back in the starting line-up for the first time this season, he turns in a positive marking display against Kolo Muani. The yellow card he picks up early in the first half does not affect him, and he always gives his team-mates a simple passing option in the build-up. Kolo Muani himself denies him the equalising goal on the line.
Bernasconi 5: He completely forgets about Conceicao, who gets in behind him for the goal, a glaring error. He stands up well in one-on-one situations, but offers very little going forward.
Samardžić 5.5: His delivery from dead balls is something to study, and most of Inter's chances come from corners and set-pieces. In the play behind the forwards, though, he is still far too inconsistent
(from the 63rd minute Raspadori: 5.5: Sarri uses him in four different positions in 30 minutes and, obviously, he struggles to get going)
Kessié 5: He was supposed to be the midfielder capable of providing dynamism, but he is still badly short of fitness and in the long run even forces the rest of his team-mates to do his running for him
(from the 73rd minute Gaetano 5.5: Sarri prefers this Kessie to him, but when he comes on he cannot prove him wrong, with ball circulation that is far too textbook in the engine room).
Ederson 6: His passing is simpler and more sideways than usual, but as ever he makes very few mistakes and his team-mates trust him 100 per cent.
De Ketelaere 5.5: He starts well, looking for space, asking for the ball to feet and trying to take on Celik and Lucumi, but the bright spell does not last long and he gradually, culpably, drifts out of the game.
Krstović 5: Bremer and Lucumi neutralise him and, on top of that, he cannot even help Atalanta play out from the back because he is unable to protect the few balls that come his way well enough
(from the 73rd minute Scamacca 6: At least he is more mobile and enterprising than the team-mate he replaced. A few lay-offs help the team get out, and his positioning in the box gives them more depth)
Rowe 6.5: He is the most mobile player off the ball and forces Juventus' players to try to stop him even by going beyond the limits of the rules. Vicario denies him the only time he manages to get free
(from the 84th minute Elmas n/a)
Manager, Maurizio Sarri 5: Atalanta still look such an open building site that the foundations have not even been laid yet. It is not his team and, perhaps, he still has not worked out which players are the best ones to put on the pitch.
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