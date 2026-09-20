Vicario 6: Atalanta barely threaten him and it turns into a routine afternoon. He does well on Rowe's right-footed effort in the second half, deals with everything that comes into the box, claims high balls and gives clear instructions to his defenders.





Kalulu 5.5: Rowe is Atalanta's liveliest player between the lines and his runs and movement keep Kalulu busy throughout. In the 31st minute, Zufferli lets him off after an obvious shirt-pull in the box that should have brought a penalty.





Bremer 7: He snuffs out Krstovic, who never manages to influence the game. He marshals a back line that gives up very little. He takes a risk at the end of the first half with an awful foul on Rowe that deserved a yellow card, but Zufferli spares him. The goal for 2-0 is classic Bremer.





Lucumí 6: Atalanta work well with overlaps on the right and that keeps him occupied. He gets plenty wrong in the build-up, but in his marking of De Ketelaere he still comes out on top.





Celik 6.5: Spalletti's favourite joker proves decisive in attack again. On one of his frequent bursts forward, he gets the better of Bellanova and pulls the ball into the middle for Conceicao to score.





McKennie 6.5: he is everywhere and the real balancing force in this team. He links play, drives forward and covers. Locatelli can go missing for long spells as long as he is on the pitch

(from the 86th minute Woltemade n/a)





Douglas Luiz 5.5: Samardzic keeps him in his sights and he often struggles to play vertically, settling instead for circulation that is far too flat.





Conceiçao 7: Criticised even in the 5-0 against NEC for looking too hazy and not being involved enough, this time Chico delivers the kind of performance everyone expects from him. He constantly tries to make something happen, looks to drive forward and this time also gets his goal with his first real shot on target from a Celik assist.





Alajbegović 5.5: He never gets going and even the few shots he tries from the edge of the box are routine efforts, easily blocked by the defenders. For lovers of statistics, he posts an xG of 0.02, far too little for someone like him

(from the 45th minute Sarr 6: watching the way he moves on the pitch, it feels like seeing the Matuidi seen in Turin again. He runs tirelessly and, when he gets the chance, has a go, but Carnesecchi denies him).





Nico González 5.5: One step back after the brilliant display against Nec, but Spalletti again changes his role, shifting him out wide and giving him major defensive duties

(from the 72nd minute Koopmeiners 6: he slots into the playmaking role alongside Douglas Luiz and this time gives valuable help in getting the ball out from the back more smoothly)





Kolo Muani 6.5: he starts sharply and the first shot of the match after just a few minutes is his, even if it is then ruled out for offside. His two standout moments are not his best, though. The first comes in defence, when he takes Vicario's place and clears Kristensen's header off the line. The second is the one-on-one he misses against Carnesecchi, who hypnotises him. He is clearly improving and the Stadium recognises it when he goes off

(from the 89th minute Kelly n/a)





Manager: Luciano Spalletti 6.5: he reads the match extremely well and, thanks to the many jokers in his line-up, also manages to adapt during the game to Atalanta's moves. He also uses his substitutions well in a match in which his side, in effect, risk practically nothing.



