87' Goal - Cambiaso lays the ball back to Boga on the edge of the area. From the same spot as Alajbegovic, Boga curls a right-footed shot in at the far post, beyond Meret.

75' Napoli down to 10 - Marianucci clearly steps on Cabal's foot. Sozza shows him a second yellow card, followed by a red.

74' Chance - Boga finds Koopmeiners, who reaches the byline unmarked and crosses into the area. Woltemade goes down after contact with Olivera.

70' Goal - Alajbegovic scores a stunner! Zhegrova breaks through Napoli's press and surges forward, playing the ball to the Bosnian playmaker to the right of centre. Alajbegovic does not think twice, firing an angled shot against the post to Meret's left and into the net.

58' What a mistake! - Lucumì falls under pressure from Politano and, while sliding, sends a back-pass towards Vicario. He leaves it short. The Napoli winger pounces, but Vicario races out and beats him to the ball with a clean challenge.

45+2' Chance - Meret produces a superb save this time. Alajbegovic takes matters into his own hands just inside the edge of the area and shoots across goal, but the alert Napoli goalkeeper dives to his left to keep it out.

31' Chance - At the other end, Kolo Muani reaches the byline and sends a high cross back towards Alajbegovic. Unmarked, he sets himself but sends his right-footed effort narrowly over.

30' Chance - Anguissa wins the ball back and plays it to Politano, whose cross finds Lang in the middle. With the goal at his mercy, Lang shoots over.

28' Post - A cross from the right ricochets off Cabal's body and strikes the post to Meret's right. As the move continues, Cabal goes down in the area after contact with Olivera and appeals for a penalty.

16' Chance - From Koopmeiners' corner, Lucumì meets the ball with his knee in the middle of the area and sends it narrowly over.

11' Koopmeiners risks a red card - Koopmeiners catches Anguissa first on the calf and then on the ankle while trying to win the ball. Sozza does not even show a yellow card, though Napoli call for a red (READ THE REFEREEING ANALYSIS HERE)

7' Chance - Napoli's sustained pressure down the right brings the first real chance of the match. Politano crosses, and Lucca gets into a good position against Bremer in the middle of the area. His header forces a superb save from Vicario, who turns it behind for a corner to keep the scores level.

0' Kick-off is at 8.45pm at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

ALL THE INFORMATION, STATISTICS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE