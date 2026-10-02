Another capital increase is on the way. For the umpteenth time in recent years, Exor are opening the safe and pumping liquidity into Juventus. The Juventus board has ratified the closure of their ninth straight set of accounts in the red (€66 million as of 30 June 2026) and has asked the Shareholders’ Meeting to approve a capital increase of up to a maximum of €250 million. Of the planned €250 million, at least €164 million will come from Exor, though the figure could rise because Exor are ready to underwrite any shares not taken up by the other shareholders.





Over recent years, Juventus have carried out four recapitalisations worth a total of €998 million, with €637 million of that paid in by Exor. With the new increase, the total invested by the Agnelli/Elkann family holding company in Juventus over the last seven years will reach €800 million.