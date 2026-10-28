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CM grafica Alajbegovic 16 9
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Juventus, Alajbegovic seventh in the world among young players: always on the pitch regardless of formation

K. Alajbegovic
Juventus
Serie A

The Bosnian was the only Juventus player among the nominees at the Ballon d’Or ceremony, for the Kopa Trophy.

Kerim Alajbegovic was Juventus' only representative among the award nominees at the London Ballon d'Or ceremony, with the Bosnian in contention for the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best young player. Born in 2007, he finished seventh. The final ranking was: 1. Yamal, 2. Cubarsi, 3. Zaire-Emery, 4. Lennart Karl, 5. Yan Diomande, 6. Ayyoub Bouaddi, 7. Kerim Alajbegovic, 8. Junior Kroupi, 9. Ibrahim Maza, 10. Johan Manzambi. Not bad for a talent Juventus secured in the summer ahead of Arsenal, thanks in part to an assist from Miralem Pjanic.


After a bright start to the season, Alajbegovic has faded, partly through his own fault but above all because of the team's crisis. Following the defeat to Lazio, Luciano Spalletti changed formation: the 3-5-2 gives Juventus more defensive cover but comes at the expense of the squad's many wide players, including Alajbegovic. Tonight in Genoa, Juventus will use the 3-5-2 again. The Bosnian could start as one of the two forwards, perhaps playing deeper than regular starter Nick Woltemade. Or he could come on during the match if Spalletti makes a switch from 3-5-2 to 3-4-2-1.


  • Alajbegovic in the 3-5-2 and the 3-4-2-1

    Spalletti addressed Alajbegovic's place in the 3-5-2 at his pre-match press conference: "How can the Bosnian fit into the rotation in a 3-5-2? That's a fair question, in the sense that the 3-5-2 stems partly from an assessment of the players and, naturally, does not mean forgetting the make-up of our squad. We must not disadvantage those with different attributes, because the smallest of adjustments is enough to turn it into a 3-4-2-1. Everyone can play in the two positions behind the striker. You can do that with Kolo Muani too: he can play in that half-space, either more as an attacking midfielder or more as a wide forward. Alajbegovic is one of those players."


    His team can start one way and finish another without a radical change, such as a switch to a back four. Spalletti calls for only "the smallest of adjustments". That makes the players coming off the bench crucial. Spalletti said: "It's possible to change something up front, especially when you consider the five substitutions. The 16 who will play are easy to identify; what matters is how the substitutes play their 20 minutes." The plan is to keep things tight and take no risks at first, then use the bench's technical quality to make the difference late on. De Rossi's Genoa cannot afford that option. De Rossi was Spalletti's "enforcer" at Roma.


  • A talent not to be missed

    Could Alajbegovic start, or will he only be used off the bench? Beyond the immediate circumstances, Spalletti and Juventus (and Frederic Massara in particular) know the former Salzburg player is a talent they must invest in. The number 17 began the season brightly, showing the class and considerable potential he had also displayed for his national team. His recent appearances have suggested otherwise. Alajbegovic bears some responsibility, of course, but there is concern that the team's instability, changes of formation (particularly the 3-5-2), uncertainty over the manager's future and struggles of the older players, who should in theory lead the group, are now hindering his integration. Juventus must do everything they can to prevent that. Better to give a 19-year-old potential champion more playing time, even if inexperience brings mistakes, than to rely on players whose many limitations and few qualities are already plain to see.


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GEN

GEN

Serie A

28 Oct 2026

JUV

JUV