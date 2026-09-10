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CM grafica Alajbegovic 16 9
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus, Alajbegović and 10 others: the Bosnian is the only Juventus player with international prospects

Juventus
K. Alajbegovic

The Bosnian is the only Juventus player who has

Only two Serie A players feature among the 30 candidates for the Ballon d'Or and the nominees for the other awards that France Football will hand out alongside the main prize: Lautaro Martinez, Inter captain, is among the 30, while Kerim Alajbegović is up for the best young player award. On one side stands the Argentine, born in 1997, a Serie A winner, World Cup winner and top scorer. On the other is the young Juventus talent, who has so far only laid the foundations for what could become an important career. No other Juventus player has come close, on performances, to being taken into consideration.


That show of esteem, and the credentials the 2007-born player brought with him to Turin, including his strong performances at the World Cup in a Bosnia shirt, would be enough to make Juventus, and Luciano Spalletti, think about backing Alajbegović without hesitation. Juventus are not unconvinced, starting with Frederic Massara, the club's sporting director.


  • Alajbegović has come into the team gradually so far: he spent 90 minutes on the bench against Frosinone, then played 33 minutes against Parma after coming on, and 64 minutes against AC Milan after starting. Against AC Milan, Alajbegović played a good first half-hour, starting on the left and drifting inside, before fading as the game wore on and making way for Boga.


    With Yildiz injured until November and Boga himself out for about a month, Juventus must give Alajbegović unconditional trust right now, for two complementary reasons: necessity and conviction. It would at the very least be strange not to play one of only two Serie A players taken into consideration by the awards of France Football.


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  • With Juventus struggling to create moves, chances and goals, Alajbegović has to play regularly, both because of the current situation and for the future. Still only 18, he will turn 19 on 21 September, and after making 44 appearances and scoring 13 goals for Salzburg last season, along with 14 appearances and 2 goals for the national team, the Bosnian must be one of the pillars on which to rebuild a winning Juventus, both in Yildiz's absence and when the Turk is available again, and in that case it will be up to Spalletti to find the way and the solutions to make the two talents coexist. Alajbegovic and Yildiz are Juventus's only two players with international-level potential. Right now, with the Turk out, the Bosnian is the only one.


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