Tensions are rising at Juventus after their collapse at home against Lazio. In front of the cameras, one of the squad's leaders, Gleison Bremer, criticised his team-mates. The Brazilian's comments did not go down well with Luciano Spalletti either. He responded to Bremer in front of reporters.
Juve, sparks fly between Bremer and Spalletti: “People are hiding,” the defender hits out. The manager: “He’s in it up to his neck, so he should speak properly”
One of the worst players on the pitch, the Brazilian defender is also a mainstay of the dressing room. He told Sky Sport: "If the manager can't be everywhere and we players don't do our part? You're right about the first thing you said, the manager gives instructions, but in the end we're the ones who go out on the pitch. But there are 11 players plus five substitutions. I can't carry everyone. I can talk and lend a hand, but everyone has their own character, and there's only so much I can do. Some have more character, some less; some hear the boos and perhaps get scared. If you compare us with Juventus of a few years ago, it's different, and that weighs on us. Do I mean that someone alongside me lacks personality? Yes, yes, that's what I said, but I'm not pointing the finger at the lads. Everyone has their own character, and there are also a lot of new players. Some hide a little when things go badly."
A few minutes later, Spalletti appeared on Sky, where he faced questions about the former Torino player's harsh words. He responded: "Bremer says some people hide from the boos? Bremer has to answer for himself, and it's right that he should analyse things, but he is part of tonight's match, just as I am, even though I was in the stands today. He is involved. Before talking about the team, we each need to talk about ourselves. In my analysis, given the way we approached things that led us to play tonight's match, I first need to ask myself questions and find answers. It would be too easy to blame other things. Could Bremer's words shake things up? For God's sake, yes, but I could say the same thing. Bremer is not exempt from responsibility for the performance; he is up to his neck in it too."
At his press conference, he added:
"No one has saved face and can afford to talk about others. I'm pleased that the captain has come out to speak and face up to it, but it's essential to make accurate assessments. Defeats spare no one; they draw everyone in. Everyone looks terrible and has a lump in their throat that they then have to push through. We are all part of the defeats; no one has been spared."
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