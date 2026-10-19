A few minutes later, Spalletti appeared on Sky, where he faced questions about the former Torino player's harsh words. He responded: "Bremer says some people hide from the boos? Bremer has to answer for himself, and it's right that he should analyse things, but he is part of tonight's match, just as I am, even though I was in the stands today. He is involved. Before talking about the team, we each need to talk about ourselves. In my analysis, given the way we approached things that led us to play tonight's match, I first need to ask myself questions and find answers. It would be too easy to blame other things. Could Bremer's words shake things up? For God's sake, yes, but I could say the same thing. Bremer is not exempt from responsibility for the performance; he is up to his neck in it too."





At his press conference, he added:





"No one has saved face and can afford to talk about others. I'm pleased that the captain has come out to speak and face up to it, but it's essential to make accurate assessments. Defeats spare no one; they draw everyone in. Everyone looks terrible and has a lump in their throat that they then have to push through. We are all part of the defeats; no one has been spared."