Juventus-Napoli is a historic Italian football clash with plenty of connections, particularly between managers Luciano Spalletti and Massimiliano Allegri. Both clubs go into the match nine points behind Como, making the three points crucial to their pursuit of a Champions League place.

With so much at stake, great pressure will fall on the third team on the pitch: the refereeing team. Refereeing appointments chief Orsato has chosen Sozza to officiate. Here is our review of the most contentious refereeing incidents.