Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-ITA-SERIE A-JUVENTUS-NAPOLIAFP
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Juve-Napoli, live refereeing analysis: Lucumì risks a second yellow card. Cabal appeals for a penalty. Red card for Koopmeiners? Marelli: “The contact is high, but the foot slips away quickly.”

Juventus vs SSC Napoli
Juventus
SSC Napoli
Serie A

The refereeing incidents in the match that rounds off Sunday’s action in the 10th round of Serie A

Next matches
POR

POR

Champions League

04 Nov 2026

NAP

NAP

AZ

AZ

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV

Juventus-Napoli is a historic Italian football clash with plenty of connections, particularly between managers Luciano Spalletti and Massimiliano Allegri. Both clubs go into the match nine points behind Como, making the three points crucial to their pursuit of a Champions League place.

With so much at stake, great pressure will fall on the third team on the pitch: the refereeing team. Refereeing appointments chief Orsato has chosen Sozza to officiate. Here is our review of the most contentious refereeing incidents.

  • Juventus v Napoli: the full refereeing appointments

    JUVENTUS v NAPOLI Sunday at 20:45

    SOZZA

    IMPERIALE, COLAROSSI

    IV:     DOVERI

    VAR:     MERAVIGLIA

    AVAR:       GARIGLIO

  • 28' Cabal appeals for a penalty

    After inadvertently hitting the post, Cabal rushes after the ball. Olivera watches the ball rather than the defender and accidentally steps on the back of his boot, bringing him down. Sozza waves play on, and the VAR check confirms the on-field decision.

    Marelli: "It resembles the contact on Da Cunha in Torino-Como, with one difference. The Como midfielder was caught squarely on the ankle; in this case, Cabal was only clipped, and I agree with VAR's decision not to intervene over contact that was not decisive."

  • 23' Lucumì risks a red card

    Lucumì makes another borderline challenge, catching Lucca with his knee at neck height and bringing him down illegally. Sozza lets him off without a second card, judging it a genuine challenge for the ball.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google

  • 21' Lucumì booked

    This time, Lucumì stops Lucca on the counter-attack. A textbook yellow card.

  • 17' Harsh yellow card for Douglas Luiz

    After the incident involving Koopmeiners goes unpunished, Sozza shows Douglas Luiz the first yellow card of the match. His challenge on Rafa Marin was a foul, but a genuine one. A harsh booking.

  • Marelli’s verdict: “The foot slides towards the ankle”

    Refereeing analyst Luca Marelli said: "From the image we have seen, Koopmeiners should have received a yellow card. The contact is very high on the calf, halfway between the calf and the ankle. We will see what they say on VAR, although serious foul play is a possibility. The point of contact is very high, but I want to make a fundamental point: the right foot slides off the ankle, so the criteria for a red card are not met."

  • 11' Koopmeiners risks a red card

    Frank Anguissa takes a huge risk as the last man, failing to spot Koopmeiners pressing high up the pitch. The Dutchman tries to tackle him but makes contact with Anguissa before the ball, which goes out over the byline. Replays show Koopmeiners' initial contact is high up and the challenge is clearly a foul. Sozza makes no decision, and VAR does not intervene.

  • 10': McKennie risks a yellow card

    Napoli protest to Sozza after McKennie's challenge stops De Bruyne's break towards Vicario's goal. The referee lets play continue and takes no action, but McKennie took a big risk.

Next matches
POR

POR

Champions League

04 Nov 2026

NAP

NAP

AZ

AZ

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV