Juve-Napoli 0-0 live: Landucci takes off De Bruyne and Di Lorenzo, Spalletti takes off McKennie

45+2' Chance - Meret pulls off a superb save. Alajbegovic takes matters into his own hands just inside the box and fires across goal, but the Napoli goalkeeper dives to his left to keep it out.

31' Chance - Play switches to the other end in similar fashion: Kolo Muani reaches the byline and sends a high cut-back to Alajbegovic. Unmarked, he shapes to shoot but sends his right-footed effort narrowly over.

30' Chance - Anguissa wins the ball back and finds Politano, whose cross picks out Lang in the middle. With the goal at his mercy, Lang fires over.

28' Off the post - A cross from the right ricochets off Cabal's body and strikes the post to Meret's right. As play continues, Cabal goes down in the box and appeals for a penalty after contact with Olivera.

16' Chance - Koopmeiners swings in the corner and Lucumì meets it with his knee in the middle of the box, sending the ball narrowly over.

11' Koopmeiners risks a red card - Koopmeiners catches Anguissa first on the calf and then on the ankle with a bad challenge as he tries to win the ball. Sozza does not even show a yellow card, despite Napoli calling for a red (READ THE REFEREEING ANALYSIS HERE)

7' Chance - Napoli create the first real chance of the match after a sustained attack down the right, with Politano crossing into the box. Lucca gets into a good position under pressure from Bremer and heads towards goal, but Vicario makes a superb save to turn the ball behind and keep the score unchanged.

0' Kick-off is at 8.45pm at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

All the information, statistics and minute-by-minute commentary here