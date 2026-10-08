Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Youth League 2025/26Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Justin Oboavwoduo tells his story: his origins, his family, what he learned at Manchester City, Juventus’ plan

Juventus
J. Oboavwoduo

The English 2006-born player talks about his origins and his development

Justin Oboavwoduo, a forward born in 2006 for Juventus Next Gen who recently made his debut for Juventus' first team, has been speaking about himself in an interview with the Old Lady's official website.


Family

"When I was a little child at nursery school, I simply picked up a ball. I played football during break and my teacher told my mother that her son was pretty good, that he liked playing at lunch and during the interval. From then on, all I can remember of myself as a child is me playing football. It's my earliest memory."


"My family made many sacrifices for me. I come from a home where there were four children and we were all very active and sporty. Finding the time to take me to training and matches, while at the same time managing their work, was hugely important. They did an enormous amount to help me get to where I am today: without them it wouldn't have been possible."



  • Manchester City

    "At Manchester they put a huge focus on individual development, looking at where you can improve every day, what you do well and how to build those areas until they become real super strengths. It is a philosophy that runs from the first team through to the youth sides and that makes the step from one age group to another easier. It helped me a lot to learn the basics of football, and to develop good technique and strong football intelligence."


  • The arrival in Turin in January 2026

    "The language was one of the biggest challenges because I didn’t speak Italian. On top of that, it was the first time I had moved away from my family: living alone, doing things by myself, having to buy all my groceries for the first time or buy a television... The simple things in life that you don’t do until you go and live on your own. The distance from home and from my family in Manchester was the biggest difficulty."


  • Juventus

    "Obviously Juventus are the biggest team in Italy and have a magnificent history. When they called and showed they were serious about bringing me here, the decision was not difficult, especially because of how they saw me fitting into the system and what the plan for me could have been if I applied myself and played well. There was an enormous sense of joy and pride for me and for my whole family".


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Serie A
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
CGL
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV