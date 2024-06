The former Amakhosi coach has sparked some debate following his remarks about the incoming trainer at Naturena.

Muhsin Ertugral said he would have preferred to see Kaizer Chiefs hire Pitso Mosimane instead of Nasreddine Nabi.

He argued that Mosimane knows Chiefs and is a childhood fan of the club while Nabi is a relatively unknown coach in the Premier Soccer League.

Fans took to social media to debate Ertugral's remarks and GOAL takes a look at what was said.