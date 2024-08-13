Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr warned Rodri is 'head and shoulders above them' in race for the Ballon d'Or as Man City legend explains why Spain star deserves 'best player in the world' tag
Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior have been warned that Manchester City star Rodri is “head and shoulders above them” in the Ballon d’Or race.
- Real Madrid stars had led Golden Ball battle
- May have been overtaken by Euro 2024 winner
- Midfielder considered to be part of global elite