Getty/Instagram Jude Bellingham posts selfie in sling and issues thanks to four people after shoulder surgery as Real Madrid superstar faces three months out J. Bellingham Real Madrid England LaLiga Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has posted a selfie in a sling and thanked those that have helped him through shoulder surgery. Long-standing issue being addressed

Road to recovery has begun

Will miss games with club and country