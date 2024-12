This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/Instagram Does Jude Bellingham have a girlfriend? Model Laura Celia Valk bluntly addresses rumoured relationship with Real Madrid & England star J. Bellingham Real Madrid Showbiz England LaLiga Dutch model Laura Celia Valk has addressed the rumours regarding her supposed relationship with Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Dutch model linked to midfielder

Were never seen together in public

Valk has confirmed that she is single Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱