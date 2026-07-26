Joshua Zirkzee has been one of the standout figures in Manchester United's first two friendlies against Wrexham and Rosenborg under Michael Carrick. The former Bologna striker is looking for personal redemption after a very difficult two-year spell in England, when his consistency and output for the Red Devils have fallen well short of expectations, with just 5 goals in 56 Premier League matches.
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Joshua Zirkzee, another summer as a man in demand: the signs coming from pre-season with Manchester United and Juventus’ interest
Always in the balance
The superb solo move that put the Dutch striker on the scoresheet in the 5-0 thrashing of Rosenborg, a dribble on the edge of the box that left two defenders rooted before he took it round the goalkeeper, was the perfect advert for trying to impress Carrick and the Manchester United hierarchy, who last summer invested almost €230 million in Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Mbeumo. That outlay has inevitably squeezed the space available to the 2001-born forward, and his chances to show his quality have dropped sharply. It got to the point where many believed the door to the transfer market could already reopen for Zirkzee. Last January, Roma made a concrete attempt to try to give Gasperini an important alternative to his fellow Dutchman Malen. But in the end nothing came of it, partly because of Man United’s firm insistence on an obligation to buy.
Juve are here
Just a few months on, fate has put the Bayern Munich-trained centre-forward back in Frederic Massara's path. Until last May he was Roma's sporting director and he is now at Juventus as he tries to build a side capable of challenging for a Champions League place. Juventus, who hope by next week to give Luciano Spalletti their first-choice attacking option, Randal Kolo Muani, must be taken very seriously for the rest of the summer if Manchester United open the door to his departure on favourable terms.
If Watkins arrives...
The English press report that the Red Devils have not ruled out another move in attack to add to Sesko, Mbeumo and Cunha. Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins is a profile Michael Carrick likes a lot, and he is ready to offer as much as £40 million, around €45 million, for the 1995-born forward. If the green light arrives from Birmingham, where a major player such as Rogers has already left for Chelsea for €137 million, the situation in Manchester for Joshua Zirkzee could change direction again.
Late-August coup
Under contract until June 2029, with an option in the deal for another season, the Dutch player joined in the summer of 2024 for €42.5 million and is now valued at around €30-35 million. Juventus, who must tread very carefully financially in their next transfer dealings after signing Jeff Ekhator from Genoa for €16 million plus bonuses, are among the clubs who could try to make an approach by the end of August, if Manchester United are open to convenient and advantageous formulas such as an initial loan with an option to buy. In England, Zirkzee earns a net salary of €3.5 million per season, which falls within the financial parameters of the Bianconeri club.
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