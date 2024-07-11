Jose Riviero vs Wayne Rooney: Can Orlando Pirates get their season off to a flyer against Manchester United & England legend's team?

GOAL looks into the mouthwatering clash between Premier Soccer League giants Orlando Pirates and Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle.

Orlando Pirates, a well-oiled machine in the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League season as they finished second on the log and went on to win two cup tiles - the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup.

The Buccaneers go up against Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle side in a pre-season friendly, pencilled down for July 12 in Marbella, Spain.

Pirates, being a more solid side under head coach Jose Riveiro, have an opportunity to test themselves against the English Championship side, who will transition to Rooney's philosophy and style of play. In the meantime, Pirates are accustomed to Riveiro's methods.

However, there is no 'therefore' in football, but the bottom line is that Pirates have a chance to take advantage and prove their level against a side that is still warming to their new coach's tactics.