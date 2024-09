The Buccaneers players are consistently being called to represent their national teams lately and that put a smile on Riveiro's face.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Riveiro is happy to see Pirates players in Bafana squad

Sesane and Mabasa were finally called up by Broos

The Buccaneers started the new season on a high note Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below