Jose Riveiro livid after witnessing Orlando Pirates' 'terrible' display against Cape Town City - 'One of our worst games ever'

The Buccaneers find themselves in a bad space ahead of the Soweto Derby against traditional rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was left an angry man after his side allowed Cape Town Spurs to come from behind and force a 1-1 Premier Soccer League draw at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers missed a couple of good scoring chances as Spurs went on to frustrate them.

It was not an ideal display by Pirates ahead of Saturday's Soweto Derby clash with rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

GOAL gives you raw quotes from Riveiro and Spurs coach Ernst Middendorp as they reacted to Wednesday's draw.