Jorginho versus Chappell Roan and his staff: daughter in tears after a meeting at the hotel – the account

This is the account shared by the former Napoli player in a post written in both Portuguese and English. “I had a very unpleasant experience today. My wife is in São Paulo for Lollapalooza. This morning, my daughter was very excited: she’d made a sign because she was going to meet Chappell Roan. By chance, she discovered she was staying at the same hotel as the artist. Whilst my daughter was having breakfast, she saw her walk past her table. My daughter, like any 11-year-old girl, recognised her, got excited and asked if it was really her. Roan didn’t even approach her, simply walking past the table and smiling at my daughter’s question; my daughter didn’t ask or say anything else. What happened next is truly unbelievable. One of the singer’s bodyguards approached the table where my family were having breakfast and began to threaten my wife, telling her she shouldn’t have allowed my daughter to do this because it was disruptive and disrespectful. He also said he would file a complaint against them with the hotel. Throughout all this, my daughter was in tears and very shaken by what was happening. I’ve been involved in football for many years; I know what public exposure means and the importance of respecting boundaries. In my daughter’s case, she was just a little girl admiring someone. I find it very sad to see this kind of treatment from people who should understand the importance of fans. After all, it is they who build all this. I hope that what happened will serve as food for thought. No one deserves to be treated like this, especially a child.”