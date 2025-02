Jorginho's future decided! Arsenal set to keep midfielder in January as Brazil-born Italian agrees pre-contract to join Flamengo in the summer

Arsenal's Jorginho has signed a pre-contract with Brazilian side Flamengo after the Gunners turned down the possibility of an exit during the winter.

Brazilian side tried to make signing this winter

