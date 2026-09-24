'Cris is a symbol of Portugal!' – Why Jorge Jesus defends Cristiano Ronaldo status while issuing stern warning

Newly appointed Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus addressed media criticism surrounding captain Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Thursday's UEFA Nations League opener against Wales at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. The 72-year-old manager confirmed that the 41-year-old forward will start as the team begins its title defense.

Jesus, who previously managed Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, mounted a passionate defense of his captain's importance to the nation.

He emphasized that Ronaldo remains essential to the national team's identity.



