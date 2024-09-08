'Jomo Sono is full of himself like Doctor Khumalo! What did he do for Orlando Pirates beside leaving his wedding? Let Patrick Maswanganyi play his game' - Fans

Tito has been handed the famous jersey no 10 at the Buccaneers for the 2024/25 Caf Champions League campaign.

Orlando Pirates legend Jomo Sono made controversial remarks about the club’s star Patrick Maswanganyi regarding the retired jersey no 10 at Bucs.

Maswanganyi has become a fan-favourite at Pirates and at some point, fans demanded that Sono must hand over the no 10 to the Tembisa-born star.

In response to the club's supporters, Sono has insisted Maswanganyi comes nowhere near him in terms of playing football.

Fans have replied to the Jomo Cosmos owner's comments and here, GOAL brings you what football lovers shared on social media.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!