Johnson reacts to hooliganism from a section of Kaizer Chiefs fans - 'If Amakhosi had three & Orlando Pirates two, you would have seen some stones'

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson insists he was not aware of the objects hurled at him after the Soweto Derby loss.
Pirates won the five-goal thriller 3-2
Bucs coach Jose Riveiro slammed the hooligans
Johnson adamant he was not aware