Cavin Johnson, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Johnson now sets sights on Bafana - 'Kaizer Chiefs will help Broos when he picks national team players'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsRoyal AM vs Kaizer ChiefsRoyal AMSouth AfricaAfrica Cup of Nations

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson wants to be at the forefront in his quest to help Bafana get quality players from PSL for competitive assignments.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Sundowns have been producing best quality for Bafana
  • Recently, Chiefs have been struggling to produce players for Mzansi
  • Johnson wants to change that

Editors' Picks