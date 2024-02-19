Johnson now sets sights on Bafana - 'Kaizer Chiefs will help Broos when he picks national team players'

BackpageSeth WillisJohnson now sets sights on Bafana - 'Kaizer Chiefs will help Broos when he picks national team players'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsRoyal AM vs Kaizer ChiefsRoyal AMSouth AfricaAfrica Cup of NationsKaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson wants to be at the forefront in his quest to help Bafana get quality players from PSL for competitive assignments.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSundowns have been producing best quality for BafanaRecently, Chiefs have been struggling to produce players for MzansiJohnson wants to change that