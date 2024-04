The Soweto giants finally struck the right chord with a narrow victory against Matsatsantsa in Limpopo.

Kaizer Chiefs edged SuperSport United 2-1 in Saturday's Premier Soccer League match at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

It was a crucial victory which saw Chiefs returning to the top eight on the PSL table.

But for Matsatsantsa, it was the 10th successive game without recording victory and they dropped to position six.

GOAL runs through raw quotes from Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson and his SuperSport United counterpart Gavin Hunt.