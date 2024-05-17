Johnson addresses Kaizer Chiefs fans' 'love & hate' relationship with the club - 'You break up with your wife but always come back home & apologise'

BackpageSeth WillisJohnson addresses Kaizer Chiefs fans' 'love & hate' relationship with the club - 'You break up with your wife but always come back home & apologise'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane CityKaizer ChiefsPolokwane CityCavin JohnsonThe former Al Ahly assistant coach is optimistic Amakhosi will improve and make their supporters happy regularly.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAmakhosi fans are frustrated due to team's inconsistenciesThey have in the past engaged in unruly behaviourJohnson hopes for improved relationshipArticle continues below