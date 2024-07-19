Jody February, Stanley Nwabili and other top PSL goalkeepers who can replace Richard Ofori at Orlando Pirates

Richard Ofori is in need of a new home after he left Orlando Pirates following a 2023/24 season where he lost his place to Sipho Chaine at the club.

Richard Ofori is one of the top PSL players who unfortunately find themselves without a club after he was chucked out at Pirates. The Buccaneers who are looking to take the torch of dominance from Sundowns, parted ways a number of players, including Kermit Erasmus - who could return to Cape Town City - Fortune Makaringe and Thabang Monare, just to name a few.

The Ghanaian goalie is still 30 years old and could fancy his chances abroad or continue to stay in the PSL. Given his experience and popularity in South Africa, Ofori's agent should not struggle to find him a team. However, the bigger picture is how Pirates replaces him.

His experience will be missed in the dressing room, and the least Pirates can do is find an equally talented keeper, or anyone close to his talents, to join the Buccaneers.

GOAL takes a look at the Buccaneers' options.