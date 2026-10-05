AFP
Liverpool star Jeremy Jacquet dropped for France clash with Belgium as Manchester United defender handed senior debut
Injury setback for Liverpool star
Liverpool centre-back Jacquet has been forced out of the France starting XI for Monday night's high-stakes encounter against Belgium at the Stade de France. The French defender felt tightness in his left hamstring in the hours leading up to kickoff, prompting Les Bleus' coaching staff to rest him as a purely precautionary measure. With no risks being taken over his fitness, his exclusion is strictly aimed at preventing any further aggravation ahead of his return to club duties.
The news will spark immediate concern for the Liverpool coaching staff as they look ahead to a grueling domestic schedule, especially given Jacquet's workload in the Nations League this season. After remaining an unused substitute in the 1-0 win over Turkiye, the defender played the full 90 minutes in both the 1-0 victory against Belgium and the 1-1 draw with Italy.
- AFP
Leny Yoro steps into the spotlight
In a twist that will pique the interest of fans in the north-west of England, Manchester United defender Leny Yoro was the man chosen to replace Jacquet in the heart of the French defense. The promotion marked a landmark moment for Yoro, who earned his senior international debut for Les Bleus in the process.
While Yoro celebrated his maiden appearance, the focus for the Liverpool hierarchy remains on the severity of Jacquet's condition. The French defender has already made seven appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this season, establishing a formidable defensive partnership alongside Virgil van Dijk in Andoni Iraola's side following his summer arrival from Rennes.
Crucial tests await on Merseyside
Following the conclusion of the international fixtures, Jacquet is scheduled to return to Merseyside immediately to undergo further assessment by the Liverpool medical team. The timing is particularly sensitive for Iraola, whose side is currently preparing for a massive Premier League clash against title rivals Manchester City at Anfield this Sunday.
The stakes could not be higher for the upcoming clash, as Manchester City currently lead the Premier League table with a perfect record of 15 points from five matches. In contrast, Liverpool sit sixth in the standings with nine points, adding extra pressure on Iraola's side to secure a result at Anfield and close the gap on the leaders.
- AFP
Nations League drama continues
On the opposite side of the pitch, Belgium also looked to the Premier League for inspiration as Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia retained his place in the starting lineup. Lavia has continued to impress for his country following a strong full debut last week, despite Belgium suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of the French.
Zinedine Zidane's France entered the evening at the summit of the group, holding a slender one-point advantage over the Belgians. The absence of Jacquet and the introduction of Yoro added a fresh narrative to a fixture already steeped in regional rivalry.
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