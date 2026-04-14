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Jamie Vardy, Liverpool and Vinnie Jones? Ex-Leicester star and Reds' famous Champions League win get the Netflix treatment as new three-part football series announced
Vardy's rise from non-league to Premier League champion
The popular 'UNTOLD' anthology is heading to the United Kingdom to explore some of the most dramatic stories in the English game. The first instalment, releasing on May 12, focuses on Vardy. The film traces his path from the depths of non-league football to the pinnacle of the Premier League. He made history moving to Leicester City for £1 million, a record fee for a non-league player, before spearheading the most unlikely title success. The documentary promises not to shy away from the media storms that followed the striker, including his wife's high-profile legal battle.
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Reliving the miracle of Istanbul
Following the premiere of the Vardy episode, the streaming platform will turn its attention to one of the most famous nights in European football. Arriving on May 19, the second film chronicles Liverpool’s stunning comeback against AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final. Despite being 3-0 down at half-time, Liverpool have always been known for their resilience. They produced a six-minute blitz to level the score, eventually triumphing on penalties. Director Matthew Rudge aims to provide the "definitive story" of the night, featuring new perspectives from key protagonists like Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, Xabi Alonso, and Dietmar Hamann.
The hard-man legacy of Jones
The final part of the trilogy, set for a May 26 release, focuses on the career of football’s ultimate enforcer, Jones. Long before becoming a Hollywood regular, he was the heartbeat of Wimbledon’s "Crazy Gang". The documentary specifically looks at the fallout from a controversial 1992 video highlighting his brutal on-field tactics, a moment that nearly ended his career just as the Premier League era was beginning. It explores how he transitioned into a successful acting career, landing roles in cult classics. The episode features an eclectic mix of contributors, diving deep into his fearsome reputation and global screen presence.
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What the future holds for Netflix sports
As streaming platforms continue battling for sports fans' attention, Netflix will likely commission even more UK-centric content. The timing of these three releases perfectly capitalises on the building excitement ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Moving forward, viewers can expect a broader portfolio of high-stakes football documentaries dominating the platform.