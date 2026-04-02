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Jadon Sancho to miss crucial run of Aston Villa games after freak injury blow in friendly
Sancho sidelined after friendly misfortune
Aston Villa have been dealt a blow as Jadon Sancho is set to miss a minimum of two to three weeks with a shoulder injury, according to The Athletic. The England international, who is currently on loan at Villa from Man Utd, suffered the injury during a friendly against Elche last Friday, falling awkwardly after challenging for the ball with Gonzalo Villar.
Sancho left the pitch before half time with his shoulder in his shirt as makeshift sling, sparking immediate concerns regarding his availability for the business end of the campaign. This injury rules him out of both of Villa's Europa League quarter-final legs against Bologna, as well as the trip to Nottingham Forest on April 12, which is sandwiched between those European fixtures.
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Good news following initial injury scans
Scans have since shown that the 26-year-old has not dislocated his right shoulder, but he has suffered a joint issue in the shoulder. There were initial fears that he could be out for around six to eight weeks, but he is not expected to miss more than three weeks. There is no precise timeframe for his return yet, and he will continue to be monitored daily. Sancho will only return to training once there is no pain in his shoulder.
Impact on Villa's European and domestic hunt
The timing of the injury is particularly frustrating given the winger's recent contributions to the side. He headed to Spain following back-to-back assists against Lille and West Ham United.
Villa will have to find a way to progress to the Europa League semi-finals without Sancho, and Emery will hope he returns quickly. They are also in the race to qualify for the Champions League next season, sitting fourth in the Premier League table after 31 games.
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Uncertainty over long-term future
Since joining on a season-long loan last summer, with Villa reportedly contributing £160,000 of his weekly salary, Sancho has made 31 appearances across all competitions, scoring once and registering three assists. However, he will become a free agent at the end of the season, and the Villans are not expected to sign him due to his significant wage demands.
However, he will not be short of suitors when his Man Utd contract expires in the summer, with Borussia Dortmund reportedly eager to sign the winger for a third time. For now, the focus remains on his recovery and ensuring he can play a part in Villa's attempt to secure a top-four finish and European silverware.