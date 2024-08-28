Itumeleng Khune: The club-less former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper’s career options after Kaizer Chiefs playing contract snub

With the latest reports about Chiefs looking to offer veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune a non-playing role at the club, GOAL highlights his options.

The former South Africa number one stands at a career crossroads, as he is no longer part of the playing squad at the Glamour Boys.

Khune was recently left out of Kaizer Chiefs’ pre-season tour of Turkiye after the club opted to not renew his contract which expired at the end of June.

Amakhosi’s new head coach Nasreddine Nabi seems ready to forge ahead without Khune with the club having signed Rwandan custodian Fiacre Ntwari from TS Galaxy in the current transfer window.

Although the club is not prepared to offer Khune a contract as a player, they are said to be keen on the idea of keeping him in Naturena in a non-playing capacity.

According to recent reports, the club has identified a role for Khune in the marketing department, where he will work closely with the marketing manager Jessica Motaung.

Here, GOAL looks at the options available to the 37-year-old, whether that be retiring and accepting the new role or continuing his playing career elsewhere.

