Itumeleng Khune set to seal Cape Town City move? Club boss John Comitis sheds light on the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper

BackpagepixCeline AbrahamsItumeleng Khune set to seal Cape Town City move? Club boss John Comitis sheds light on the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeperPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsCape Town City FCItumeleng KhuneMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Orlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCOrlando PiratesCupThe future of the 36-year-old goalkeeper remains uncertain as he approaches the final stages of his contract with the Glamour Boys.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKhune’s Chiefs future hangs in the balance Comitis speaks out on the goalkeeper All eyes are on the 36-year-old’s next step Article continues below