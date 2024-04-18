Itumeleng Khune: Does Kaizer Chiefs' veteran goalkeeper walk away from the PSL giants or join Hugo Broos at Bafana Bafana?

Is this the end of an era for Itumeleng Khune at Kaizer Chiefs or is there still a glimmer of hope for the local football legend?

Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune has a huge decision to make. But what are his options? After spending a number of years at Naturena, he has become the fabric of the team.

But, there is an elephant in the room that needs to be addressed. The big question: is this it for the once un-scorable shot-stopper, or can revive his career elsewhere in the PSL?

The answers to this question are known by the universe, but here, GOAL looks at the possible options for Khune, whose deal with Chiefs expires at the end of the season.