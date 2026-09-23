Qualification for the next Olympics will not be settled over the next two matches. Uefa have only three places available, handed to the two European Championship finalists and the winners of the third-place play-off, which will be introduced for the first time at the next edition of the tournament.

First, though, Italy must qualify for the next European Championship, which will be held next summer in Albania and Serbia. The Azzurrini are chasing Poland in second place after losing the first meeting between the sides 2-1 away from home.

Group winners go through automatically, along with the best of the second-placed teams, while the remaining runners-up will meet in the play-offs for the last available spot.