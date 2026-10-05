Italy Under-21 needed to win by at least two goals, and they did far more than that against Poland in the head-to-head decider that brought Group E qualifying for the next European Championship to a close . They dominated, ran riot and saw Silvio Baldini seal a place in the final stage of the tournament, which will guarantee three places for the next Olympics.
The Azzurrini won 6-2, avenging the 2-1 away defeat from the first meeting and finishing above their Polish counterparts not just on the night but at the top of the group. Baldini left out Camarda and trusted Cisse as a false nine, and it worked because Liberali, Koleosho and above all Ndour attacked the spaces left by the AC Milan playmaker brilliantly. The first supplied assists, the second opened the scoring in the 16th minute and the third grabbed a brace, the first with a header and the second with a right-footed effort from over 70 metres!
Ndour's double settled an Italy side who had no interest in stopping, and there was still time for changes and more goals such as Lipani’s, after Koleosho’s excellent high regain, and Fini’s, which came straight after Mikolajevski’s 4-1. Late on, the pattern repeated itself. Baldini told his players not to stop and not to manage the game, so after Zewlakov made it 5-2 for the time being, Cherubini wrapped up the final 6-2 a minute later.
That result sends Italy above Poland into first place in the group and straight through to the final stage of the Under-21 European Championship, which will be played in Serbia and Albania in the summer of 2027. Poland, meanwhile, must wait for the other results to find out whether they will go into the play-offs.
ITALY U21 - POLAND U21 6-2
SCORERS: 16' Koleosho (I), 27' Ndour (I), 55' Ndour (I), 59' Lipani (I) 65' Mikolajewski (P), 67' Fini (I), 85' Zewlakow (P), 87' Cherubini (I)