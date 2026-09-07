Italy U20 make history: on their World Cup debut they beat the United States 2-1. Pellegrino Cimò proves decisive

"I'm proud of everyone, from the first to the last of the girls, and of the staff as well. We know that at international level it is the group that makes the difference and that it is essential to help each other when you are in difficulty: it is all truly wonderful," captain Gallo said after the match.





"I'm really proud of the girls, of the way they approached the match," manager Matteucci said after the game. "We knew," the Azzurri coach continued, "that we could not dominate for 90 minutes and that we had to know how to suffer, but we had prepared for all of this: the girls interpreted the situations in the best possible way, striking when they had the opportunity, with great courage and technical quality. Italy played with personality from the first to the last minute."