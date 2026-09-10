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Tresoldi U21Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Italy, Tresoldi put the brakes on: first yes to Mancini, then he thinks again. Meanwhile the head coach is watching Doumbia

Italy
N. Tresoldi

Tresoldi, who has dual German and Italian nationality, wants first to complete his cycle with Germany Under-21s through to the European Championship in the age category

Roberto Mancini, Italy's head coach, was at the Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon yesterday to watch the Champions League clash between Sporting and Galatasaray, which the Portuguese side won 3-1. According to Sportmediaset, Mancini flew to Portugal to take a close look at Issa Doumbia, the 22-year-old midfielder born in Treviglio to Ivorian parents. Venezia sold him permanently to Sporting in the summer for €23 million plus bonuses after signing him from Serie C in the summer of 2024, when he was playing for Albinoleffe.


According to Sportmediaset, Mancini is said to be seriously considering including Doumbia's name in the squad list for the first fixtures of his second spell in charge of the Azzurri, which will begin shortly with their opening Nations League matches. The 187-centimetre, 84-kilogram midfielder was a key figure in Venezia's promotion.


  • Tresoldi thinks again

    Meanwhile, Alessandro Romano, who holds both Italian and Swiss passports, has given his approval and chosen Italy, but things have slowed down over Nicolò Tresoldi, who holds both Italian and German passports. The 22-year-old Bruges striker spoke with Mancini and firmly gave his approval to switching national teams. In the last few hours, however, after Bruges-Aston Villa 2-3 in the Champions League, in which he scored from the penalty spot, Tresoldi has hesitated and slowed things down, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport. The newspaper reports that his new position, relayed to the head coach and Ranieri, who also spoke with his father, is this: Tresoldi feels involved in the Under-21 European Championship qualifiers, dreams of qualifying and playing in it with his team, to whom he is deeply attached, until the end, then it will be discussed again. For now, the procedure with Fifa is on hold.


    As for the third player considering a switch after Romano and Tresoldi, that is Udinese defender Matteo Palma, 18, who also has dual Italian and German nationality. The parties are in talks, there is broad approval, the documents are needed and in any case the injury would prevent an immediate call-up for the Nations. But the matter is well under way, according to Gazzetta.

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