At the Coverciano headquarters, the Women’s National Team are continuing their preparations for the crucial meeting with Belarus, the first step on the 'new' road to the World Cup finals. The Azzurre's target is clear: beat the side ranked 52nd in the FIFA Rankings in the two matches scheduled for Friday 9 October in Tbilisi and Tuesday 13 in Florence, both kicking off at 6.15pm, then put everything on the line at the start of December in the decisive play-off against Serbia or Finland. The Azzurre are not intimidated by the proverbial pitfalls of the play-offs.
Italy, towards Belarus. Dragoni: "We are a family, we want the World Cup. We are expecting lots of fans at the Franchi"
"We are ready to make the most of our strengths and our qualities, and there are many of them," Cecilia Salvai said with conviction. One of the mainstays of Andrea Soncin's squad, the Juventus defender has already lifted the Serie A Women's Cup trophy this season and cannot wait to pull on the Italy shirt again, using her experience and leadership to guide the younger players in the group. "I am happy to take on this responsibility," the defender added. "It is up to us veterans to help the manager make the new arrivals understand what it means to be with the national team. We no longer want to be a surprise package, but to establish ourselves as a great team. We have an important target to achieve and we want to do it."
A chance to grab by playing with intelligence and heart, and by leaning on the backing of the Franchi (for ticket information click here), where the Azzurre sealed qualification for the 2019 World Cup and Euro 2022 and where, on both occasions, Salvai scored two of her three goals for Italy. "It is a stadium that has always brought us luck," the 32-year-old from Pinerolo says with a smile, "and we will try to do it justice once again." Giulia Dragoni also spoke to Vivo Azzurro TV alongside Juventus and Italy's number 23, determined to give the fans something to celebrate: "We are ready to give everything. The second leg will be even more important because everything will be on the line. We are expecting a big crowd in the stands, hoping we can celebrate together with them."
Like Salvai, the 19-year-old Chelsea player is targeting a second World Cup despite her age, and before today's training session, open to the winners of the 'Vinci Coverciano' contest, she made that clear with her trademark honesty: "Thanks to my experiences between Italy and abroad, I feel I have grown and I want to put my qualities at the service of the team. Here at Coverciano we feel at home, like a family. We know we have to face tough and intense matches, but we have a common desire and we will do everything we can to make it come true."
Michele Bravi's voice will also accompany Italy on 13 October in Florence. At the Franchi, the Umbrian singer-songwriter will perform in front of the fans in the stands, opening a new chapter in the Azzurre's partnership with music. After Carl Brave, Baby K, Sarah Toscano and Lorenzo Fragola, who have accompanied the national team in recent months, the next soundtrack to Girelli and her team-mates' home outing will come from the versatile artist who blends music, cinema and writing in a unique journey. As well as taking hit songs to Sanremo, Bravi has also appeared as an actor in two films, then lent his voice to two animated films and brought his artistic sensitivity to television as a judge on the programme 'Amici'.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting