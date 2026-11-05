"Maldini and Leonardo's plan? I haven't read it, to be honest. Because when you get into these intricacies of football, you want to have your own vision, your own way of working.

And it's not just me: I rely on other people who are very, very important, because I wouldn't have managed to do anything on my own. I have to thank Zola, Viscidi and Milani, who are doing a great deal of work for Club Italia.

I've only spoken to Malagò. I'm a man who works on the pitch; I don't want to deal with other matters. The project is sound, as we've said, and it can get under way. Maldini said it would take eight to ten years. I agree."