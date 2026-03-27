"I was worried too in the first half. If we play to our full potential, there’s no contest against any of the national teams in the play-offs. The problem, however, is the pressure that comes with wearing the Italy shirt, which is greater than, say, that of Bosnia or Northern Ireland. The way we handled the first half was a result of the tension felt by the Azzurri. We need to be aware that it’s still tough, and indeed that it will be even tougher in Bosnia. We’re facing a very hostile atmosphere, with an opponent who are stronger than Ireland. Zambrotta and I are the snipers. We were at Wembley when we won the European Championship and we were there last night in Bergamo too. Tuesday? I can’t go, but give Zambrotta a call.”