Italy, Donnarumma: “Only we know what we went through when we failed to qualify; we’ve prepared well. There’s a bit of nervousness.”

"We have every right to give it our all; tomorrow will be a tough match, and we need to approach it with the right composure. We’ll have to be tough. They’ll be going at full throttle and we mustn’t be outdone; they have great champions and outstanding individual players. We’ve got the right level of intensity; our fans here – and those at home – will be with us, cheering us on."





"It’s one of the most important matches, one of the most emotional. We’re human beings; we feel the matches too. We need to know how to manage it, saving our energy solely for tomorrow. It’s normal to be thinking about it. Tomorrow will be important, extremely important – one of the most important matches I’ll ever play. The thought is there; we need to give 100% because then, when you’re at your best, your conscience is clear. We’ll be ready; we’ve worked well, and we’ve got the right mindset to face a challenge like tomorrow’s. We must focus solely on ourselves; if you think only about what you have to do, don’t waste energy on other situations.”