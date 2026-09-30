Italy, controversy over Calafiori after the video in which he gives his shirt to a child. His response: “You scare me”

A small controversy has broken out over a gesture made by Riccardo Calafiori after Turkey-Italy, a match Mancini’s side won emphatically and one the Arsenal defender did not feature in because of rotation.
Although he spent the full 90 minutes on the bench, the left-footed Roman still produced a lovely gesture towards a young Turkish fan who asked him for his shirt. The youngster got what he wanted and went wild with joy, in a lovely moment caught by the cameras that quickly became viral everywhere. The clip spread so widely that some people used it as a pretext to denigrate Calafiori himself. On Instagram, he responded to the attacks against him with a message that was harsh in tone too.