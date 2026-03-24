Italy, Calafiori: "I’ve spoken to Gattuso more than my own mother over the last few months. The differences between Serie A and the Premier League? The intensity – in England, training is like a match."

At a press conference held on the second day of the training camp in Coverciano, Riccardo Calafiori spoke about the upcoming match between the Italian national team, led by head coach Gennaro Gattuso, and Northern Ireland in the semi-final of the play-offs for qualification for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Below are his full comments: “I’m fine; we’ll see how it goes on the pitch today, but I’m fine. As for managing the moment, in these situations the key is to live in the present and not overthink things, to enjoy every single moment because it can turn into something special. Staying together, sticking as a team and focusing on the next match.”