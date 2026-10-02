There is therefore no physical reason whatsoever for the defender, who will now join up with the squad in Pescara as Italy Under-21 prepare for the hugely important do-or-die clash with Poland Under-21.





Direct qualification for the next European Championship is at stake, which would spare them the play-offs scheduled for the November international break. The Azzurrini simply have to win, and by at least a two-goal margin, to reclaim top spot in the table.