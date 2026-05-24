"I think I'm seeing double," declared the banner above the Stuttgart section's eye-catching choreography. Below it, the iconic Swabian characters "Aeffle" and "Pferdle" were depicted as tipsy and vision-impaired. On the opposite side, the duo posed with last year's DFB Cup, but the suggestion that VfB would defend their title proved unfounded after a 0-3 defeat to FC Bayern Munich. Instead, the pair watched Harry Kane celebrate—not twice, but three times over.
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It wasn't just his three goals for Bayern Munich! A special moment also thrilled Vincent Kompany and even VfB coach Sebastian Hoeneß during Harry Kane's historic performance
With his hat-trick—the fourth in a cup final after Uwe Seeler (Hamburger SV, 1963), Roland Wohlfarth (FC Bayern, 1986) and Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund, 2012)—the Englishman took his goal tally for the season to an incredible 61. Even before the final, it was clear that Kane would finish with a career-best tally; his 68 goals and assists represent a personal record, twelve more than his 2023/24 Bayern debut and twenty-two clear of his previous Spurs high in 2017/18. He also joined an exclusive club by scoring in every round of the cup, a feat previously managed only by Dieter Müller (1. FC Köln, 1976/77) and Dirk Kurtenbach (Stuttgarter Kickers, 1986/87).
"That was definitely one of the best nights of my career," Kane said afterwards. He admitted he had been "incredibly nervous" before the match. "I wanted to make the team proud, I wanted to make the fans proud. And then to score a hat-trick in a final – it's just a very special game and a very special feeling. I'm extremely proud of that. It's been a long, tough season, so to finish it like this is perfect."
His brilliance extended beyond the hat-trick: Vincent Kompany and Sebastian Hoeneß later revealed that they had prearranged a celebratory gesture, which they executed deep in injury time once Munich's victory was secure. As customary, two separate press conferences followed.
- Getty Images Sport
Harry Kane impresses with two key moments beyond his hat-trick
When asked to add to the praise for the 32-year-old, Kompany replied: "What sticks in my mind most of all is that sliding tackle at the corner flag. That total dedication to the team. It's hard to explain. But at the end of the day, you always have to ask yourself whether he scored a goal today. Of course he scored three; his game is so complete," said Kompany, praising Kane's pressing and defensive commitment. "When it comes to Harry, it's also about personality – and he has the personality for these big games and crucial moments."
Hoeneß added: "It's not just that he scored three goals; in the 96th minute he also made a vital block in his own box when the score was already 3-0. The whole package is simply world-class. He made the difference today; it's impossible to keep him under control."
Sporting director Max Eberl agreed, highlighting a separate defensive intervention: "What Harry does is extraordinary. Not just because he scores goals, but because of his presence on the pitch. When the score was 1–0, he tackled on our left to stop a cross." That's just what Harry Kane is all about." It is no secret that Kane is more than a goalscorer for the German record champions. Under Kompany, he has honed his playmaking, often dropping deep to initiate attacks. His defensive work, while less publicised, is nothing new.
Despite these qualities, Kane appears far from peaking, and Bayern have no intention of letting him leave—recent transfer speculation surrounding his release clauses aside. Eberl confirmed that talks to extend his contract, which runs until 2027, are already planned. "We have said that we will talk after the season and, in the best-case scenario, make progress before the World Cup," he said. There is no fixed timeline for those talks.
Harry Kane: Uli Hoeneß makes a bold statement – Deniz Undav jokes
Bayern chairman Uli Hoeneß told ARD, "This is the best signing we've ever made." Given Munich's history of marquee transfers, that's a bold declaration and a clear commitment. So it's no surprise that a sale is off the table.
"Of course not. FC Bayern is a club that buys players, not one that sells them," Hoeneß stated, dismissing speculation that Barcelona might sign Kane as Robert Lewandowski's successor. "Besides, Barcelona doesn't have any money anyway. That's how it goes." Kane, for his part, was flattered by Hoeneß's praise. "It's lovely to hear something like that, of course. Many great players have played for this club, so I feel honoured. It was a big step for me and my family. I feel like I'm part of the club's history."
Amid the superlatives, sporting director Max Eberl added that Kane deserves the Ballon d'Or, insisting he has "every right to win" even without a Champions League crown. Ironically, teammate Michael Olise could challenge him for the award; the Frenchman ended the campaign with an equally impressive 53 goal contributions.
Thanks to his slightly more spectacular style of play, the 24-year-old also has the edge over Deniz Undav. "I have to say, I'd actually go for Olise," said the VfB striker. Both deserve it, added the international, joking about Kane before he too couldn't stop gushing: "I'd love to be that free sometimes. You can't give him an inch. His finishing with both feet is top-class; he has that special instinct, always in the right place at the right time. And the passes he delivers to Olise or Diaz are outstanding. That's what world-class looks like."
The World Cup could still be decisive: both Kane with England and Olise with France remain in contention, provided they reproduce their Bayern form and push the superlative debate to new heights.
- Getty Images Sport
Harry Kane: Performance data and statistics at FC Bayern Munich
Games 147 goals Goals 146 assists Assists: 33 33