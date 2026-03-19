"It was largely Uli Hoeneß who won me over": Former Bayern Munich superstar turned down Real Madrid and FC Barcelona

As he explained on Thursday evening on Sky’s “Triple – der Hagedorn-Fussballtalk”, Ballack had also received an offer from Real Madrid at the time. The then 25-year-old had just enjoyed an outstanding season with Bayer Leverkusen; with the Werkself, he narrowly missed out on the German league title and reached the Champions League final. That final was unfortunately lost 1–2 to Real Madrid. Ballack also led the German national team to the final of the 2002 World Cup, which he missed due to a yellow card suspension. Without the midfielder, Germany lost 0-2 to Brazil, featuring superstars Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Rivaldo.

“For a variety of reasons,” Ballack explained, he ultimately chose Bayern. “It was largely Uli Hoeneß who convinced me back then.” The current honorary president and then sporting director of FCB was determined to have the German international in Munich. “I was still relatively young and, of course, easily influenced,” said Ballack, for whom Bayern paid a transfer fee of six million euros to Leverkusen.

Apart from Hoeneß’s persuasion, another important reason was that Ballack already had the 2006 World Cup on home soil in mind. In the run-up to the tournament, he wanted nothing more than to play for Germany’s biggest club; the decision was ultimately made in favour of Bayern and not against Real.