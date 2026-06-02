Apart from the result, there was little to celebrate at the Oak Brook Golf Hotel. The mood was dampened by sweltering heat and internal disputes as Vogts struggled to keep his often unruly squad in check. At the heart of the row were the players' wives—or rather, their roles and privileges.

Under the headline "It was always about the players' wives", Andreas Möller later wrote in a column for Die Zeit: "There were many conflicts within the team. The atmosphere was poor. No comparison to the 1990 World Cup. Back then, everything just clicked." In 1994, "some players wanted their wives to be involved in everything. We were wasting time on trivialities back then."

The row had simmered even before the squad arrived: Stefan Effenberg wanted to bring his family to the welcome party, an idea other players flatly rejected. Bodo Illgner's wife Bianca then publicly demanded free food and lodging at the team hotel, prompting Thomas Helmer to snap, "Bodo is number one, not his wife. She needs to accept that once and for all." Captain Lothar Matthäus was typically blunt: "I don't care what a player's wife says."

In the end, wives and children were housed at the nearby Drake Hotel, though Lolita Matthäus—of all people—sometimes flouted the rule. Today, the question of whether players' partners stay at the team hotel is considered closed. Nevertheless, national coach Julian Nagelsmann plans to allow them access on the days following matches at the upcoming World Cup.