At the pre-match press conference for the Bundesliga game against relegation-threatened VfL Wolfsburg, the FCB coach stated that it was also his job to set the example after the midweek Champions League setback against PSG.
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"It was all over the papers all week": Vincent Kompany still remembers a disastrous friendly from the summer of 2024 all too well
When asked directly whether Saturday's 6.30 pm kick-off was about "sending a message ahead of the cup final", Kompany replied: "For Bayern, there's always a lot at stake. We once drew in Düren in a friendly and the papers were full of it all week." After a ripple of laughter, the Belgian clarified: "It always feels like there's a lot at stake."
That friendly against Düren, played on 28 July 2024, ended 1-1. It was Kompany's second game in charge after his move from Burnley, and the Reds trailed at the break. Nestory Irankunda, later sold to Watford, netted the equaliser after half-time to secure a 1-1 finish.
Sporting director Christoph Freund admitted, "We didn't play well and could tell we were tired. We'd imagined it would be a bit different. The pitch conditions made it tough. In the end, it was a training session, but of course we want to play better football and enjoy it. We struggled with that today."
The game also saw new signing Hiroki Ito break a metatarsal after around 20 minutes, sidelining him for several months.
- AFP
Kompany: "It was tough for the kids the next day."
Since the Düren game, the treble dream has ended after Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain eliminated Bayern from the Champions League semi-finals.
Kompany stressed the importance of leading by example: "How do you set an example? It starts at home. The kids found it tough the next day, so as a dad you have to walk past and say, 'Come on lads, grab some bread, have breakfast and get back to it.' It's not just the players. There are lots of people around us who need that extra motivation now to get back on the attack. The fans might need it too. From now on, we want to show that we've put that behind us and that we can give it our all."
The former pro also stressed that the team must keep pushing until the DFB Cup final against VfB Stuttgart in Berlin on 23 May: "A lot can still happen in the next two weeks—and not just in those two weeks, but afterwards too."
FC Bayern's upcoming matches
Date Match Competition Saturday, 9 May VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Bayern Bundesliga Saturday, 16 May FC Bayern - 1. FC Köln Bundesliga Saturday, 23 May FC Bayern - VfB Stuttgart DFB Cup