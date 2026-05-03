"It's tough to switch back to league duty after such an important match in a fantastic atmosphere; motivationally, it's a challenge. This result is disappointing because we really needed the three points," said the Spanish head coach at the post-match press conference after the game against FC Lorient.
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"It's tricky when it comes to motivation": PSG manager Luis Enrique makes waves ahead of the Champions League clash against Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain could only muster a 2-2 (1-1) draw against Ligue 1's ninth-placed side on Saturday, as manager Luis Enrique rested most of his regular starters. Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Marquinhos were all left out entirely, while Warren Zaire-Emery appeared as a substitute.
"We only fielded two players who started on Tuesday evening, and we tried to control the game as we wanted to. We wanted to win, but we missed that chance," said Enrique. Striker Ibrahim Mbaye (6') and Zaire-Emery (62') scored for the capital club, while Pablo Pagis (12') and Aiyegun Tosin (78') replied for Lorient.
As a result, PSG missed the chance to wrap up the title with three matches left. They still hold a six-point cushion over second-placed Lens, who also drew 1-1 with Nice. Enrique's side will try again this Sunday when they host Stade Brest.
- AFP
PSG face a daunting second-leg task against Bayern.
However, Enrique refused to criticise his side, stating: "In terms of effort, we did our job well. They scored two goals from two attacks," said the Spanish coach.
PSG now travel to Munich's Allianz Arena for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg, holding a 5-4 advantage from the first meeting less than a week ago. Right-back Achraf Hakimi will miss the return fixture after picking up a thigh injury in that opening clash.