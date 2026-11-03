‘It’s on its knees’: Rio Ferdinand on Manchester United’s reality, the sacred dressing room, and the plea for patience

The departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013 did not just leave a vacancy in the managerial dugout; it left a gaping void in the very soul of the football club. Successors have come and gone, millions have been spent, yet the club remains trapped in a cycle of false dawns and brutal awakenings. For Ferdinand, the root of the malaise extends far beyond the pitch. It is a systemic unraveling, a slow decay that has seeped into the boardroom and the balance sheets, leaving the institution vulnerable and deeply compromised.

"Listen, to see where the club is now, like since Alex Ferguson left and since our generation, it's just been like a downward spiral, man," said Rio. "It's just been on its knees and there's multiple reasons. I think the way the club's been run has hurt the club in many ways. A lot of money's come out of the club, the club's still got huge debt. And you look at it and go like, yeah, there's been the turnover of managers alone. Like the amount of turnover of managers means that there's something more drastically wrong behind the scenes, right? Further up the chain, because they can't all be the reason," Rio added.

The brilliance of the past has become the crushing burden of the present. The sheer magnitude of what Ferdinand and his contemporaries achieved has created an unforgiving lens through which every modern failure is magnified.

"There's a lot of Man United guys on TV, but also let's not get away from the fact is because Man United was so bloody dominant," Rio stated. "We were so dominant that it's a big shadow on whatever's happening now because it's so bad, because it's such a big difference that it just makes it feel even worse. And because there's so many public-facing figures like myself, Roy Keane, Gary Neville etc. who have a platform, it's louder. I feel for the players today in that sense because I think it's harder for them now... there's so many more voices, there's so many more platforms," he explained.